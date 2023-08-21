'He Knows When To Pull The Trigger': Ruturaj Gaikwad's HUGE Remark On Team India Youngster

In the IND vs IRE T20I encounter on Sunday, India defeated Ireland and put on a strong effort. After Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl, the visitors opened the batting. Team India made 185/5 in 20 overs before showcasing their outstanding bowling abilities. The hosts were 152/8 in 20 overs and were unable to chase down the total, which allowed Jasprit Bumrah and team to win the game by 33 runs.

3 things you need to know

India strengthened their T20I series lead over Ireland to 2-0

Rinku Singh, a newcomer, was selected Player of the Match

The third T20I between India and Ireland will take place on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Rinku Singh had a debut to remember in India vs Ireland

With an outstanding 38 runs scored off of just 21 balls, Rinku Singh was a key contributor to India's win. India beat Ireland by a score of 33 runs, giving them a commanding 2-0 series lead thanks in large part to this brilliant performance. Rinku's show of power-hitting delighted the onlookers, who had been expecting his arrival because of his reputation for hitting sixes, regardless of the result.

The fantastic showing Rinku had in the second T20I against Ireland was not an outlier. He had already proven himself to be a formidable player early in the year, throughout the IPL 2023 season. Over the course of 14 games, he scored 474 runs for the Kolkata Knight Riders with a 59.25 run average and a 149.53 strike rate.

Ruturaj Gaikwad makes a huge statement about Rinku Singh

After India's second T20I against Ireland, batter Ruturaj Gaikwad had nothing but admiration for Rinku Singh. Gaikwad praised Rinku's ability to finish off his opponents and praised his awareness of when to go on the offensive. Gaikwad said in the postgame news conference that Rinku's great IPL performance this year had already won him fans' affection. Gaikwad highlighted a remarkable trait of the left-hander, namely that Rinku doesn't immediately assume an aggressive stance when he takes the mound. Instead, he takes a step back to assess the situation and decide how to proceed rationally.

Gaikwad also lauded Rinku for knowing when to pick up the pace of his hitting. He thinks that the innings Rinku just had against Ireland will help him tremendously as a player. During the press conference, he said:

Rinku has already become everyone's favourite after this year's IPL. He showed a lot of maturity while batting this year in the IPL. One of the standout things about Rinku is that he doesn't attack from ball one. He always gives himself time. Whatever the situation is, he always assesses the condition and then he goes on the attack mode. So, I think this is a good thing to learn for all the upcoming players or people who want to be a finisher. It's always important that you take some time and then you can always cover up later. So, this year he has learned this skill well. He knows when to pull the trigger. He pulls the trigger at the right time. It was an important innings for him, as it was his debut. And I feel, this will help him a lot,

Team India is set to play its 3rd and final T20I series match against Ireland on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 which will act as their last warm-up ahead of their Asia Cup clash against Pakistan.