BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Gives Huge Update On Sanju Samson's Future With Team India

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has provided a massive update on wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson regarding his future with the Indian team. This comes after controversy erupted following Samson's exclusion from the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. According to Ganguly, Samson is still in the Indian team's plans. The former India captain said "Samson is playing well" and is poised to be a part of the ODI team against South Africa.

"Sanju is playing well. He played for India but just missed the World Cup. He is in the Indian team's plans. He is now a part of the ODI team against SA. Also he has done well in the IPL franchise and he is the Captain also," Ganguly said ahead of the first T20I betweeen India and South Africa.

Samson to be named vice-captain of Indian team?

According to reports, Samson is anticipated to be named the vice-captain of the Indian team for their upcoming ODI series against South Africa. News agency ANI on Wednesday reported that the BCCI is planning to pick Samson as vice-captain of the ODI squad with Shikhar Dhawan as captain. As per the report, senior players are expected to take a break in preparation for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held later next month.

Samson recently led India A to a 3-0 ODI series victory against New Zealand A. He finished the series as the leading run-scorer with 120 runs in three matches, in which he scored at an average of 60.00 and with a strike rate of 88.88.

Samson in IPL 2022

Earlier this year, Samson led Rajasthan Royals to the final of IPL 2022, playing a crucial role for his team with both the bat and the gloves. The 27-year-old played 17 matches for his team and scored 458 runs at an average of 28.63 and with a strike rate of 146.79. This was the second consecutive season that Samson scored more than 400 runs for his side. Samson played 14 matches in IPL 2021 and scored 484 runs at an average of 40.33 and with a strike rate of 136.72.

Image: PTI/BCCI