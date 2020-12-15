BCCI To Conduct Its 89th AGM In Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium On December 24

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be conducting its Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad next Thursday i.e. December 24. This will be the national cricket board's 89th AGM. The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has informed the state bodies on Tuesday that Motara's Sardar Patel Stadium will be the venue of the meeting. There will be RT-PCR tests on December 22 and the results will arrive on the 23rd keeping an eye on the safety protocols. The AGM was earlier postponed due to the global pandemic.

'BCCI will conduct its 89th AGM on December 24'

In the mail, accessed by ANI, the secretary wrote: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, 24th December 2020. The Office Bearers have decided that the crucial meeting will take place at Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera."

"As you are aware that our long-drawn battle against COVID-19 has not ended yet, the BCCI medical team has chalked out a detailed plan for everyone's safety and wellbeing. While we gather to take stock of the season gone by and look at the road ahead, it is important that we don't let our guard down. The pandemic has unleashed unprecedented challenges but we have done our best to ride this tide. With your unflinching support and cooperation, we were able to pull off a tournament of the magnitude of the IPL. Time has now come to get back on our feet and resume our cricketing operations at home. I firmly believe that with discussion and dialogue, we will be able to turn the corner," it read.

(With ANI Inputs)

