Sourav Ganguly: Applicant With Most Test Appearances To Take MSK Prasad's Place As Chief

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has cleared the air about who would be the next chief selector of India as MSK Prasad is all set to leave his position as his tenure draws to an end. MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda will be replaced by two others and the BCCI top boss has confirmed that the cricketer with most Test appearances will be the next chief selector. Former cricketers such as Venkatesh Prasad, Ajit Agarkar, Rajesh Chauhan, Nayan Mongia, Chetan Chauhan, Nikhil Chopra, Abey Kuruvilla and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan are in the fray for the positions of the selectors of the Indian side.

Sourav Ganguly clears the air

Speaking to a news daily, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the applicant with the most number of Test appearances for the country will be the next chief selector. Among all those in the fray, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has had 33 outings with India in the longer format of the game while Ajit Agarkar has played 26 Tests and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who is thew earliest to play for India, has played just nine matches. However, in contradiction to Ganguly's statement, a clause in the BCCI rule says that the seniormost cricketer will go on to become the chairman of selectors. The two new selectors would be named by the newly appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) consisting of RP Singh, Sulakshana Naik and Madan Lal.

Ganguly has his say on the Rahul-Pant debate

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly broke his silence on the ongoing debate and said that it was the skipper's decision to make and not his. Speaking to a news daily, Ganguly said that the team management and the captain will decide on KL Rahul. Ganguly heaped praise on KL Rahul and said that he had done extremely well in the limited-overs formats of the game and had done fairly well in Tests despite a slight dip in his career. However, Ganguly said that the choice of playing Pant or Rahul was upto the captain Virat Kohli, who at the moment looks like he is going to stick to the latest winning combination, which means Pant might just be out of action for more days,

