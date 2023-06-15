BCCI Releases List Of Brand Categories Banned From Being Title Sponsor Of Team India

Why you're reading this: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, invited tender for Indian team's lead sponsor rights. In a statement released on bcci.tv, the board invited bids from reputed entities to acquire the sponsor rights for the national team. The terms and conditions will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5,00,000 + 90,000 GST.

3 things you need to know

A reputed Ed-tech company had been Indian team's lead sponsor

But due to their financial crisis they left in March this year

Recently Adidas signed a multi year kit sponsorship deal with Adidas

BCCI bars certain brands from entering sponsorship deal

BCCI has set certain strict rules in place and as per the criteria only a certain companies will be allowed to enter the bidding process.

The prohibited brand categories included athleisure and sportswear manufacturer, alcohol products, betting, cryptocurrency, real money gaming (except fantasy sports), tobacco, and brands that are likely to offend public morals such as, including but not limited to, pornography.

BCCI earlier issued a statement. "The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor rights.

"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

Recently, BCCI ended their partnership with Byju’s and roped in Adidas as their shirt sponsor. However, the board is looking for a new lead sponsor for the Men in Blue, and they are touted to attract a big sum as the fifty-over World Cup is around the corner.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir also recently criticized former cricketers for promoting Tobacco Brands as he feels that is setting a wrong precedent for the future generation. India will tour West Indies next month where they will play a set of matches in all formats.

(With inputs from PTI)