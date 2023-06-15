ICC Looks Into Matters Related To Franchise Cricket As US Preps For Inaugural MLC Season

Why You Are Reading This: The inaugural Major League Cricket season is all set to kick off in a few weeks' time in the United States of America. After the IPL gained prominence and put franchise cricket on the world map, various other tournaments such as the ILT20 SA20 have tried to emulate its blueprint. USA’s MLC being the latest entrant is being seen as a potential game changer for the sport in an untouched market.

ICC to decide on big changes in T20 leagues

Inspired by the Indian Premier League (IPL), the ICC is reportedly set to bring in key changes in T20 franchise cricket, in order to preserve the diminishing status of international cricket. With several new leagues emerging around the world, top talents are threatened to be pulled away from international cricket. English opener Jason Roy and Kiwi speedster Trent Boult have already ignored national team contracts to play franchise cricket.

Meanwhile, under the first proposed change, ICC is reportedly deliberating if they can limit the no. of foreign players in playing XIs in T20 leagues. While IPL allows only four overseas players in its match-day squads, the International League T20 (ILT20) and Major League Cricket (MLC) allow 9 and 6 foreign players in the XIs. As per a report by The Telegraph, ICC has decided to limit the no. of overseas players in the playing XIs of leagues that belong to full-members of the ICC.

This is aimed at reducing the risk of players calling their time in international cricket and playing for multiple franchises throughout the year. It is worth noting that since UAE and USA are associate members of ICC, this change won’t be a mandate for them. This comes days before the inaugural MLC season is held in the USA.

Another major development comes in the form of a commission to national cricket boards. As per reports, the international cricket governing body is set to mandate all T20 leagues to play 10% of the value of the players to their respective boards in exchange for NOC for players. It is pertinent to mention that the BCCI already pays the 10% fee to countries.