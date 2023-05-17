India vs Pakistan has always been a crowd-puller when it comes to international cricket. The Men in Blue recorded a brilliant victory over their neighbours in the T20 World Cup clash in Melbourne which was attended by a record number of crowds. There has been growing speculation over India's participation in the Asia Cup hosted by Pakistan and BCCI already outrightly rejected the idea of travelling to Pakistan for the tournament.

BCCI source confirmed no plans for any bilateral series between India and Pakistan

There have been reports hovering of a bilateral series being arranged between India and Pakistan as PCB chief Najam Sethi had reportedly approved the event. But as ANI reported a BCCI source has quashed all the rumours regarding a bilateral series between the two countries. As quoted by ANI the source confirmed, "No plans for such kind of series to happen in the future or upcoming days. We aren't ready for any kind of bilateral series with Pakistan."

Earlier BCCI secretary Jay Shah too confirmed that the Indian team won't be visiting the country for the Asia Cup and an alternate venue is being chalked up. “We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue.

“The venue for the 2025 Championship Trophy is still to be decided, we will comment on that when it is decided. We are getting good earning from our Media rights. Our motive is domestic players should get more benefits as out earning are increasing."

The last bilateral series took place back in the 2012-13 season when India lost the ODI series under the leadership of MS Dhoni.