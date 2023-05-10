BCCI Might Decide And Dictate Cricket's Future Course As Per ICC's New Financial Model

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is a powerful entity as far as global cricket is concerned and there isn't any doubt about it. The advent of the Indian Premier League has already placed the BCCI in an authoritative position and it will only increase as far as the current scenario of global cricket has been. Owing to the busy international schedule, superstars of the game are mulling over opting out of central contracts and indulging in more franchise cricket. IPL franchise holders such as Reliance Industries, Adani Group, GMR Group, Sun TV Network, and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group own overseas T20 franchises too. It is almost very safe to say that the Indian T20 team owners are very well controlling the franchise cricket scene.

Much to the BCCI's credit, India gets to host the ODI World Cup on their own for the very first time later this year. In 1996, they co-hosted the event with Sri Lanka and Pakistan and in 2011, they had to share the hosting with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In the current scenario, the BCCI's contribution to cricket's global economy is unmatched and the board also argued that it deserves greater returns. This certainly proves one thing, the BCCI enjoys a lot of power concentration and directly or indirectly they will drive the future of cricket in the coming times. The International Cricket Council's next financial model might just be a testament to the prowess of Indian cricket and anoint them as the only big player in the game. The BCCI, all in their glory might take away 40% of the ICC's net surplus earnings starting from next year. The new proposed model will cover a four-year cycle (2024-27) and might see BCCI take away approximately US$ 230 million (38.5%)per year from ICC's annual earnings of US$ 600 million as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Where does it leave the English and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia's fate?

International cricket is mostly controlled by three big players which include the likes of the BCCI, ECB (English and Wales Cricket Board), and CA (Cricket Australia). Be it the financial model, Men’s Future Tours Programme (FTP), or scheduling of major ICC events, these three cricket boards always have a massive say in whatever the International Cricket Council rolls out. The BCCI is already getting 38.5% of ICC's annual income and this now leaves a lesser share for ECB and CA. As per the same report of ESPNcricinfo, the English Cricket Board could get around US$ 41.33 million (6.89%) and Cricket Australia could earn US$ 37.53 million (6.25%) from ICC's total earnings during the 2024-27 cycle. As per the proposed financial model, ICC's full members are set to receive US$ 532.84 million (88.81%) and associate members will receive US$ 67.16 million (11.19%).

Breakdown of ICC's proposed financial model for 2024-27 cycle

India : US$ 230 million (38.5%)

: US$ 230 million (38.5%) England : US$ 41.33 million (6.89%)

: US$ 41.33 million (6.89%) Australia : US$ 37.53 million (6.25%)

: US$ 37.53 million (6.25%) Pakistan : US$ 34.51 million (5.75%)

: US$ 34.51 million (5.75%) New Zealand : US$ 28.38 million (4.73%)

: US$ 28.38 million (4.73%) West Indies : US$ 27.50 million (4.58%)

: US$ 27.50 million (4.58%) Sri Lanka : US$ 27.12 million (4.52%)

: US$ 27.12 million (4.52%) Bangladesh : US$ 26.74 million (4.46%)

: US$ 26.74 million (4.46%) South Africa : US$ 26.24 million (4.37%)

: US$ 26.24 million (4.37%) Ireland : US$ 18.04 million (3.01%)

: US$ 18.04 million (3.01%) Zimbabwe : US$ 17.64 million (2.94%)

: US$ 17.64 million (2.94%) Afghanistan: US$ 16.82 million (2.80%)

Pakistan Cricket Board's share as per the new model

Apart from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, England and Wales Cricket Board, and Cricket Australia, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) is the only governing body that will receive more than US$ 30 million. The earnings of the remaining eight Full Members are notably below 5% as mentioned above. A lot of the financial module is based on ICC's estimated earnings from the sale of its media rights which were distributed across five separate regions globally including the Indian market. Interestingly, a massive chunk of this earning has come from the sale of rights in the Indian market with Disney Star paying over US$ 3 billion for four years.