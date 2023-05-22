BCCI announced new title sponsor of Team India's official jersey. The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India Jay Shah revealed the name of the new sponsor through social media. As per the development, Adidas will replace Killer Jeans-on a 5 years deal- as the official sponsor of Team India's official kit sponsor.

From being a sponsor of a football club like Real Madrid to sponsoring NBA teams Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat, Adidas will now sponsor the Indian cricket team. The sporting brand has sponsored the Aussie and English cricket team in the past.

ALSO READ | Here's BCCI's firm response to PCB's proposal for India vs Pakistan Test series: Report

Jay Shah announces 'Adidas' as Team India's official kit sponsor

I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas

I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 22, 2023

Following the termination of the three-year agreement between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and global sportswear giant Nike in 2020, a new era commenced with the signing of a partnership between the BCCI and Byjus, followed MPL Sports and Killer jeans.

“The partnership leads us to a new frontier for Team India and for sports merchandising in the country. We look forward to working with a young Indian brand like MPL Sports to tap the potential that this sphere holds. This partnership aims at facilitating access to high-quality Indian cricket fan merchandise, including the coveted Indian cricket team jersey for cricket fans not just in the country but globally," Secretary Shah said at that time.

However, the nexus between the BCCI and MPL Sports ended earlier than anticipated, prompting a deal with the renowned clothing brand Killer Jeans. The MPL deal was valid till the end of December 2023. MPL was to pay the BCCI ₹65 lahks per match and ₹3 crores per year as the merchandise partner (a total of ₹9 crores). However, MPL started looking for a replacement in 2022 itself as it found it challenging to continue with the deal. According to reports, the contract between the BCCI and Killer Jeans is set to expire on May 31, 2023.