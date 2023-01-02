BCCI Shortlists 20 Players For ODI World Cup 2023; Here Is A List Of Potential Selections

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday held a review meeting of the Indian Men's Team in Mumbai to discuss their performance in 2022. The BCCI took several key decisions in the meeting, which was also attended by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. The BCCI has reportedly shortlisted 20 players for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held in India in October-November.

The BCCI has not announced the names of the shortlisted players as of yet but in this article, we will look at the list of potential selections for the marquee ICC event.

List of players who may have made the cut

1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Virat Kohli, 3. Shikhar Dhawan, 4. KL Rahul, 5. Shubman Gill, 6. Ishan Kishan, 7. Shreyas Iyer, 8. Suryakumar Yadav, 9. Rishabh Pant/Sanju Samson, 10. Hardik Pandya, 11. Ravindra Jadeja, 12. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 13. Jasprit Bumrah, 14. Mohammed Shami, 15. Mohammed Siraj, 16. Arshdeep Singh, 17. Yuzvendra Chahal, 18. Kuldeep Yadav, 19. Arshdeep Singh, 20. Umran Malik.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant recently met with a horrific car accident which has ruled him out of cricket for the coming several months. His availability for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 remains in doubt as it will entirely depend on the pace of his recovery and how quickly he can make a comeback to the national side.

Key decisions taken at Team India's review meeting

One of the key decisions taken at the meeting is that emerging players will now have to play a "substantial domestic season" to be eligible for selection to the national team.

The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of the selection criteria and applied in the central pool of players' customised roadmaps.

With the Men's FTP and preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in mind, the NCA will collaborate with the IPL franchisee to track the targeted Indian players competing in IPL 2023.

