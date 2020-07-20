BCCI To Trim Domestic Cricket, Ranji Trophy & Syed Mushtaq T20 Priorities In 2020: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly contemplating to organise only two of India’s domestic tournaments in their 2020-21 home season. According to a report by The Times of India, the board is considering several measures to host the prestigious Ranji Trophy as well as the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy. The ongoing coronavirus global pandemic has impacted worldwide cricketing schedule and its consequences are also likely to impact future fixtures as well. The BCCI is making attempts to salvage their already delayed schedule as the members are conducting talks to stage the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) sometime later this year.

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI likely to trim down 2020-21 domestic home season

According to the recent reports by the publication, the BCCI is looking to trim down their 2020-21 domestic season by organising only Ranji Trophy and Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy. The committee has decided to go away with other tournaments like Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and the CK Nayadu Under-23 event. However, reports also indicate that BCCI will make efforts to try and accommodate the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy in their 2020-21 domestic season as well, keeping in mind that the tournament isn't held for a long period of time and is often seen as an audition for the IPL season.

As per BCCI sources close to the publication, the decision to prioritise Ranji Trophy for their 2020-21 scheme is to ensure higher salaries for the cricketers. One of the sources said that domestic cricketers cannot earn the kind of money from any of the upcoming tournaments as they can from playing in the IPL 2020 alone. The source then stated that since Ranji Trophy is the second highest paying cricket tournament in the country, it is a means of livelihood for many cricketers who are playing the game. As per the importance given to Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, the sources said that BCCI wants to prioritise age-group matches as it brings talented young cricketers into contention.

Sourav Ganguly’s BCCI stance on IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29. However, the coronavirus pandemic prompted the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the tournament. Recent reports now indicate that BCCI is looking to conduct IPL 2020 between September 26 to November 8 this year in the UAE, should the impending T20 World Cup gets shifted to a later date.

As per discussions in a recent BCCI meeting, the Indian cricketing body is also open to the idea of organising IPL 2020 outside the country. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly emerged as one of the top contenders to host the tournament as Indian players continue to stay away from cricketing action since March this year. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical from the game since July 2019, was set to make a return through IPL 2020 in March. MS Dhoni’s return to top-flight cricket remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the now-postponed season.

Image credit: PTI