BCCI To Take A Call On Injured Rohit, Dhawan's Inclusion In 3rd ODI Before Match

The Indian time might have enjoyed a sigh of relief after levelling the series 1-1 against Australia on Friday but a major cloud of concern surrounded the winning side as both openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, sustained injuries during the match. However, the BCCI on Saturday announced that Sharma and Dhawan were progressing well and a call on their participation in the third and final ODI in Bengaluru will be taken right before the match.

Skipper Kohli positive of Rohit's return

Shikhar Dhawan, who missed out on a deserving century at Rajkot, was hit on the ribs during his innings and did not take the field during Australia's chase. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, sustained a shoulder injury as he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while fielding in the deep.

Skipper Virat Kohli was, however, positive about Rohit Sharma's return for the final ODI after the match ended. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said Rohit is expected to be fit for the final ODI which will be played in Bangalore on Sunday. "Rohit's left shoulder has popped out of few times, and he should be good to go in the next game," he said.

Kuldeep Yadav's game-changing over

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a game-changing 38th over to complement a KL Rahul blinder as India levelled the series with a comfortable 36-run victory over Australia in second ODI here on Friday. Put into bat, India put up a much-improved batting performance with Rahul's blistering 52-ball-80 taking India to 340 for six after Shikhar Dhawan (96 off 90 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli (78 off 76 balls) laid the foundation.

Australia were in the game till Steven Smith (98) carried the battle back to the enemy camp but Kuldeep's ninth over turned out to be a game-changer as he first dismissed wicketkeeper Alex Carey and then had a delivery that bounced extra to have Smith played on. The visitors were all-out for 304 in 49.1 overs.

