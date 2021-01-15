BCCI Wishes SCG Hero Hanuma Vihari A Speedy Recovery As He Heads Back To India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came forward to wish Hanuma Vihari a speedy recovery after he was ruled out of the ongoing Test series due to a hamstring injury.

Vihari, who was the star of India's second innings will be out of action as he has a Grade 2 tear on his right hamstring that could keep him out of action for a considerable time which means that the 27-year-old might also end up missing the upcoming four-match home Test series against England in February.

'Wish you a speedy recovery': BCCI

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the national cricket board posted an image of the Andhra all-rounder at the airport as he is on his way back to India. Furthermore, BCCI wrote that Hanuma Vihari was battling pain and discomfort but never let his resolve deter even momentarily on the momentous Day 5 in the SCG Test. The BCCI then wished the middle-order Test batsman a speedy recovery.

He was battling pain and discomfort but never let his resolve deter even momentarily on the momentous Day 5 in the SCG Test. Today, he heads back to India.



Wish you a speedy recovery @Hanumavihari 💪🏾 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/E6OgW90HMU — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2021

Even the fans came forward and urged the Kakinada cricketer to take good care of himself. Here are some of the reactions.

Take a bow☺😍 — Debajyoti Ghosh (@Realdebajyoti) January 15, 2021

Champion 🏆💪 — Abhishek Srivastava (@Abhishek090817) January 15, 2021

Real life hero 🔥 — Thiyush Sharma (@itsTK07) January 15, 2021

Get well soon champ 🤩 — Blue Berry💙 (@miaasimfan) January 15, 2021

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar Compares T Natarajan's Adaptability Skills To A Multi-talented Chef

Vihari, Ashwin overcome all odds to do the unthinkable

Both Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin had shared an unbeaten 62-run stand for the sixth-wicket to ensure that India did not suffer a batting collapse. They wore down Australia by batting for more than 42 overs. Ashwin remained unbeaten on 39 while Hanuma Vihari was not out on 23.

The number six batsman was limping for a major part of his innings due to a hamstring injury, while Ashwin took several blows on his body especially the chest but those blows did not make any difference to their commitment as the duo kept the Australians at bay with a marathon match-saving effort.

In the end, their efforts paid off as the high-voltage third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground ended in a stalemate and Team India lived to fight another day with the four-match Border Gavaskar series tied at 1-1.

READ: Nathan Lyon 'not Good Enough' To Break My 800 Test Wickets Record: Muttiah Muralitharan

The series-deciding fourth Test match is currently underway at the Gabba, Brisbane.

The Tim Paine-led side must win the series-decider in order to seal the series. If the final Test match ends in a stalemate, then not only will the four-match series be tied at 1-1, but India will also end up retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors are the current holders of the prestigious trophy after having won the previous edition of the four-match Test series 2-1 in the 2018-19 season. It was also Team India's first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

If Paine & Co. succeed in coming out on top at the Gabba, then the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will change hands for the first time after the 2016/17 season.

READ: 'One Way To Get Your Opening Spot Back,' Quips Hogg As Shaw Nearly Injures Hitman

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.