Sanjay Manjrekar Compares T Natarajan's Adaptability Skills To A Multi-talented Chef

Cricket pundit Sanjay Manjrekar came forward and lauded T Natarajan for showcasing an impressive performance with the ball in hand on Day 1 of the series-deciding fourth and final Test match against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.

'Nattu', who had made his Test debut on Friday accounted for centurion Marnus Labuschagne and middle-order batsman Matthew Wade just when it looked like they would help the Aussies post a formidable total. He has been the pick of the bowlers so far with figures of 2/63 from his 20 overs on the opening day's play.

'He does a pretty good job of that': Sanjay Manjrekar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Manjrekar did something Hatke to congratulate the 29-year-old and he did so by referring to a variety of cuisines. Analysing Natarajan's current tour Down Under, the veteran commentator gave the example of a cook who cooks great Indian food and is suddenly asked to cook Chinese and he does a pretty good job of that after which the cook is asked to try French cuisine tonight (referring to Natarajan getting a Test call-up at the Gabba after Team India's frontline pacers suffered injuries in the ongoing Test series).

'Natarajan ka thoda aisa haal hua hai on this trip', the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst concluded.

So a cook who cooks great Indian food is suddenly asked to cook Chinese, he does a pretty good job of that, so he is told ‘Ok now try French cuisine tonight’

Natarajan ka thoda aisa haal hua hai on this trip. 😉#AUSvIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 15, 2021

T Natarajan's dream tour of Australia

Thangarasu Natarajan has had a fairytale trip Down Under. He was selected as a net bowler after his outstanding performance in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he had represented the 2016 winners Hyderabad. He finished the tournament with 16 wickets in all the 16 matches that he got to feature in for the Orange Army.

The Salem speedster was really impressive in the white-ball leg of the ongoing bilateral series that had preceded the Test series. He made the most of his opportunities when he got to don the Indian jersey in the ODI and T20I series.

The left-arm quick registered two wickets in the dead-rubber third ODI at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, and then went on to pick up six scalps in the three-match T20I series that followed.

Thus, the 'Yorker King' has become the first Indian player to make his debut in all three formats of the game during the same tour. He achieved this feat after being presented his maiden Test cap on the morning of Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test match.

