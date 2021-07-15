BCCI's Rajeev Shukla Clarifies On COVID Scare In Team India, Says Only One Player Infected

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Thursday refuted reports of 'two Indian players' testing positive for COVID ahead of India's series against England. Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that two players of India's 23-members contingent in England have been tested positive for COVID-19. Team India's 23-member squad (including the net bowlers and batsmen) are currently on a break in the United Kingdom (UK) before they regroup again in a bio-bubble zone for the five-match Test series against England.

Rajeev Shukla refutes reports of multiple Indian players testing positive

As per ANI, BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla said even though one member of the touring contingent was currently positive for COVID in UK, there was nothing to worry about as the Board was taking all precautions.

"One player has been found positive, he was asymptomatic, I won't disclose the name. He was not staying in the team hotel, he is staying with relatives and is recovering very well. He is in isolation, he was found positive 8 days back. He will be tested again after two days," said Rajeev Shukla reported by ANI.

"Team India is fine there is no problem, secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to team management everybody should follow the COVID protocols, strict measures whatever could be adopted as per the recommendations must be followed and all safety precautions should be taken and the team has to be very careful during the England tour," he added.

One player has been found (COVID) positive & he was asymptomatic. He was staying with his relative. He's in isolation & doing well. He tested +ve 8 days before so only two days of quarantine left. After that, he'll be tested again: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla on India's England tour pic.twitter.com/Njlde0r16J — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

Addressing the developments, Rajeev Shukla added, "We are taking all the precautions during the series, everybody is put in the bubble so since it was a long gap of one month so players were allowed to go around. I don't think that they can be constantly kept in a bubble. We are not that worried because the rest of the players are fine they will be heading to Durham. Who is in isolation will not travel with the rest of the team. Once they test negative, then only they can proceed ahead."

'Rishabh Pant tests positive for COVID' claims report

A PTI report quoted a source in BCCI who claimed that the player in question was wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. He said, "He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday". The Indian team is scheduled to travel to Durham to play County Championship XI in a three-day warm-up match behind closed doors.

India vs England series schedule

The India vs England five-match Test series is due to start from August 4. England travelled to India to play series of Test series in the month of February which they went onto lose 1-3. England also lost its previous Test series against New Zealand by 1-0. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in upcoming India vs England Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley Carnegie (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep).

(Image Credits: @ShuklaRajeev//PTI)