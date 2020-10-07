Beleaguered ICC Accused Of Exploitation By Player's Association, Could Be Taken To Court

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to face a legal battle from the Federation of International Cricketers Associations (FICA) regarding commercial rights of the players. The association is reportedly seeking remuneration for their exploitation in commercial deals by third parties. The latest legal battle comes at a time when the ICC is already struggling behind staging. cricketing events in a world plagued by COVID-19.

The current ICC management is also currently in dispute with other cricketing boards in regards to forming a new calendar for ICC events like World Cup tournaments from 2023 onwards. Moreover, the apex body is looking for its next Chairman, even though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly continues to get much support from other key figures like Kumar Sangakkara and Cricket South Africa director Graeme Smith.

ICC vs FICA overs players’ commercial rights

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the FICA has written to the ICC to express their concerns with the apex body. It appears that the association is not happy with the continuous exploitation of commercial as well as intellectual property rights of cricketers, especially that of female players. The report further indicates that FICA raised their issues after their Chief Executive Tom Moffat had a talk with many cricketers around the world to update them on the dispute.

Tom Moffat told the players that they are in the process of challenging ICC in regards to the exploitation of cricketer’s commercial deals, which includes unauthorised use of player images and content. The aforementioned authorisation also includes ICC and their commercial partners using players’ content for fantasy cricket and documentaries. Tom Moffat referred to the issue as a similar one they had with the unauthorised use of players’ content for trading cards back in 2017.

Moffat also revealed that senior men and women cricketers from many countries have offered their help so that the FICA can lodge an official complain on behalf of the players. He thanked those cricketers and said protecting commercial rights of them together will be their “major focus” going forward even though the ICC continues to remain silent regarding the matter. Tom Moffat said that the FICA will be welcoming any kind of queries or advices from players as they work through the processes.

