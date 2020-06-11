BCCI Ready For Resumption Of Cricket Including IPL: Ganguly Tells States To Get Ready

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is highly optimistic to resume cricket in the coming months and have asked various state associations to be ready and prepared to hold future domestic fixtures including the Indian Premier League.

'More details over a couple of weeks'

In a letter to the various State Associations, a copy of which is with Republic TV, Ganguly said cricketing activities which had come to a complete standstill, "seems that it will take a couple of months to resume training and competitive cricket in India."

Ganguly noted that the IPL which was scheduled to start from 29th March 2020, has been indefinitely postponed. "The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums. The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year," he wrote.

The BCCI president observed that there has been tremendous interest shown by a lot of players to resume cricket in India.

"Recently a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in IPL have also shown their keenness on being a part of this year IPL. We are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this."

Ganguly also said that it was time for forward planning and moving ahead. "The BCCI is in the process of planning the domestic competitions for the next cricketing season. We are working on various formats and options in our endeavour to ensure that various domestic tournaments are held, they stay competitive and participation is feasible. The BCCI will come up with

more details on this front over the next couple of weeks."

