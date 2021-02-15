Ben Foakes Becomes Top Chennai Test Highlight, Stumps Rohit Sharma On 28th Birthday: WATCH

Ben Foakes ensured that England got off to a sensational start on Day 3 of the India vs England 2nd Test as his quick reflexes and alertness resulted in the dismissal of Indian opener Rohit Sharma for 26. It happened on the first ball of the fourth over of the day as Rohit was beaten by an absolute peach of a ball by Jack Leach while Foakes did the rest behind the stumps.

Ben Foakes' dream morning with the gloves continues as he stumps Rohit Sharma for 26

Leach flighted the ball up and prompted Rohit to come forward and defend. But the Indian opener was beaten as the ball turned extensively. Foakes was quick to collect the ball as he whipped off the bails in a flash. Rohit was dismissed for a well-made 26 on a tough Chepauk pitch. Just a couple of over prior to dismissing Rohit, Foakes got rid of Cheteshwar Pujara with another spectacular effort with the gloves. Notably, Foakes was celebrating his 28th birthday on Monday and was having an absolute ball behind the stumps.

India vs England live: Here's a look at Rohit Sharma's dismissal

India vs England live score update

The hosts are truly miles ahead in the game at the moment with a massive lead. However, England got off to a great start on Day 3 of the India vs England 2nd Test as they grabbed four quick wickets to keep themselves in the hunt. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 113-6 after 37 overs with Virat Kohli batting on 22 and R Ashwin batting on 7. India are on the front foot with a lead of above 300 runs and the hosts will look to add a few more runs before they decided to declare. On the other hand, England will want to wrap the Indian innings quickly to give themselves an outside chance to win the game.

