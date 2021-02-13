After Skipper Kohli, Moeen Ali Disturbs Deputy Ajinkya Rahane's Furniture In 2nd Test

All-rounder Moeen Ali succeeded in making the ball talk on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai despite the visitors having lost the toss.

Ali had first castled Indian skipper Virat Kohli with a beautiful delivery earlier in the day and he once again took matters into his own hands to dismiss Kohli's Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane during the final hour of the final session of the first day's play. However, unlike Virat, Rahane had brought his own downfall by attempting a needless sweep shot.

Kohli first, Rahane next

'Jinx' had played a calm and composed knock of 67 where he added 162 runs along with opener Rohit Sharma for the fourth-wicket stand after India were in a spot of bother at 86/3. Meanwhile, this was also Rahane's first half-century after seven innings which came to an abrupt end due to a sweep shot.

This happened during the 76th over of India's first innings. On the second delivery, Ali had bowled one around the off-stump line as the number-five batsman decided to play a sweep shot supposedly targetting the leg-side boundary. Nonetheless, not only he ended up missing the ball completely, but it also spun back sharply after pitching as his furniture was disturbed and the middle-order batsman had to take a long walk back to the pavilion.

The video of Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

READ: Harbhajan Singh Reveals Why The 2nd Test Between India-England Is Poised For Early Finish

India dominate the proceedings on Day 1

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, opener Rohit Sharma (161) and Ajinkya Rahane batted well on a difficult surface after the hosts had lost their top-order even before breaching the three-figure mark. After both the set batsmen were dismissed, it appeared as if India would suffer a batting collapse after Ravichandran Ashwin also followed with just 13 runs to his name.

READ: Gambhir Predicts Glenn Maxwell's New Team Ahead Of IPL Auctions, Says 'might Be X-factor'

Nonetheless, wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant had other ideas as he went after the English bowlers. He is unbeaten at 33 including five boundaries and a maximum as India's scorecard reads 300/6 at stumps on Day 1.

READ: Michael Vaughan Backs England To Win At Chepauk Despite Losing Toss On A Raging Turner

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.