Ben Foakes Has Last Laugh Over Rival Rishabh Pant, Stuns India With Fast Stumpings: WATCH

It looks like England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes cannot put a foot wrong at the moment. After playing instrumental roles in dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma early on Day 3 of the India vs England 2nd Test, the Englishman got rid of his Indian counterpart Rishabh Pant for 8. Notably, Foakes is celebrating his 28th birthday and he couldn't have asked for a better performance with the gloves.

Ben Foakes birthday: England wicket-keeper's brilliance ensures visitors good start on Day 3

It all happened on the third ball of the 26th over when Rishabh Pant stepped down the crease and tried to smash Jack Leach for a six as he has done on several occasion in the series. However, the ball spun extensively and the Indian wicketkeeper ended up missing it. Foakes collected it at an awkward height, however, he dislodged the bails in a flash to send Pant packing for 8.

The Foakes birthday occasion has been a day to remember and the stumper will look to continue in the same fashion. Prior to dismissing Rishabh Pant, Foakes also got rid of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma with spectacular efforts with the gloves.

Here's a look at Rishabh Pant's dismissal

India vs England live score update

The hosts are truly miles ahead in the game at the moment with a massive lead. However, England got off to a great start on Day 3 of the India vs England 2nd Test as they grabbed five quick wickets to keep themselves in the hunt. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 156-6 with Virat Kohli batting on 38 and R Ashwin batting on 34. India are on the front foot with a lead of 351 runs and the hosts will look to add a few more runs before they decided to declare. On the other hand, England will want to wrap the Indian innings quickly to give themselves an outside chance to win the game.

India vs England live streaming details

