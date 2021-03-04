Ben Stokes Admits That He Finds It 'difficult' To Get Accustomed To Indian Conditions

As England batsmen continue to struggle to find form in the ongoing series, star all-rounder Ben Stokes has said that these are the hardest conditions he has faced as a batsman after the end of the first day's play against India in the fourth and final Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

"I have played like 70 odd games now, these are the hardest conditions that I have faced as a batsman. Obviously, I have played all around the world. I think it is a case of finding it in your own way, it's not about like you go and say 'this is what we need to do better as a group'. It is about how we can go about it as individuals and when we come back here next time, (it will be about) how we progressed as individuals because everyone plays in a different way," Stokes said during the virtual press conference after the end of the day's play.

The English batsmen's struggles in the India Test series

England's batting in the ongoing four-match Test series has been dismal. The Joe Root-led side has utterly failed to put up a competitive total on the board, especially in the third Test, which saw them getting beaten within two days. The only time that they had posted a mammoth total was during the first innings of the series opener at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium last month where the visitors had also succeeded in drawing first blood by registering an emphatic 227-run win.

Ben Stokes top-scores for England in the first innings

The New Zealand-born cricketer was the lone half-centurion for England in their first innings. His knock came to an end after he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Washington Sundar in the 47th over.

Stokes top-scored for the visitors with 55 while middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence chipped in with 43. Meanwhile, none of the other batsmen could offer any resistance on a perfect batting track as they missed a great opportunity to keep the scoreboard ticking despite the coin landing in Test skipper Joe Root's favour on Thursday morning. Most of the English batsmen even failed to breach double-figures as they were eventually bundled out for 205 in their first innings.

In reply, India have lost the wicket of opener Shubman Gill for a duck after he was caught plumb in front of the wicket by veteran pacer James Anderson in the very first over. Gill's opening partner Rohit Sharma (8*), and, number three Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (15*) ensured that there were no further hiccups as the hosts finished Day 1 at 24/1. They still have a first-innings deficit of 181 runs.

