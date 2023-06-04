Ben Stokes Becomes First-ever Captain To Achieve A Rare Feat After Victory Against Ireland

England captain Ben Stokes achieved a rare milestone after winning the one-off Test against Ireland and became the first-ever captain to win a Test without bowling, batting, and wicketkeeping. The English skipper didn't bowl against Ireland and also didn't get an opportunity to bat against them.

The England cricket team has performed exceptionally well in the Test format since Ben Stokes has become the captain and has also led the team to many famous Test wins. Stokes led England defeated Ireland in the one-off Test at Lords by a margin of ten wickets and displayed a dominating batting and bowling performance

Ben Stokes achieves rare Test milestone

Ben Stokes is the first captain in Test history to win a match without batting, bowling and keeping. Not a bad way to earn ~16,000 pounds match fees. #EngvIre — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 3, 2023

England achieve dominating win vs Ireland

While batting first Ireland was wrapped up for a score of 172 wherein veteran England pacer Stuart Broad proved his worth again and picked up five wickets for just 51 runs. Jack Leach and Matthew Potts also chipped in with three and two wickets respectively.

Batting in their first innings England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put up a solid wicket partnership and added 109 runs in 16.2 overs. Crawley got dismissed for 56 but Duckett and Ollie Pope did an excellent second-wicket partnership and added up 252 runs in just 261 balls. Pope hit a double hundred whereas the left-handed opener got out for 182. In the end, the hosts declared at 524/4 and had a lead of 352 runs in hand.

Coming into bat again, Ireland batted well than in the first innings and were all out for a total of 362 runs. Andy McBrine and Mark Adair played knocks of 86 and 88 runs respectively and at last were only able to give England a target of 11 runs. The hosts didn't face any difficulty to chase down the target and won the match by ten wickets.

After defeating Ireland in a dominating fashion Ben Stokes will be eyeing the Australian challenge starting from June 16 and will hope to regain the Ashes series after the 2015.