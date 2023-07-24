Ben Stokes expresses thoughts on 'tough to take' draw of 4th Ashes Test against Australia

After dominating the 4th Test of the Ashes 2023, England are left disappointed as the match ends in a draw. After putting a mammoth 592 on board in reply to Australia's 317 runs, hosts were on course to draw level with the Aussies and thereby take the intense contest into the climax sequence. However, the rain gods dampened the plans of Ben Stokes, and as a result, Australia have retained the eminent urn. Following the culmination of the match Stokes expressed his thoughts on the result.

3 things you need to know

England and Australia are taking on each other in an intense and pulsating Ashes 2023

Australia are leading the series 2-1

Visitors have retained the Ashes following the end of the 4th Test

Also Read | 'Worst Ever Umpire': Nitin Menon Draws Intense criticism After Poor Decision During Ashes

Hard to absorb result of 4th Ashes Test

Ben Stokes admitted it was "tough to take" after rain ruined England's chances of tying the Ashes series and forcing a final Test. The Ashes were reclaimed by Australia after the fourth Test at Old Trafford was declared a draw. England had dominated in Manchester, scoring 592 to Australia's 317 before reducing the visitors to 214-5.

Stokes' side were favorites to win, and were seeking to make the fifth Test at The Oval the decider, but only 30 overs were bowled on days four and five as rain saved Australia. Australia, with an unassailable 2-1 lead, has retained the Ashes regardless of the outcome of the final Test, though they still hope to become the first touring side to win an Ashes series in England since 2001.

"It’s a tough one to take,’ Stokes said. ‘Playing the cricket we managed to play over the first three days and get on the wrong side of the weather it is tough to take but it is all part of the journey. We knew what we needed to do and that played into our hands. It was another do-or-die game for us and I don’t think we could have done much more – bowling them out and then scoring 590. We have got one game left and we want to go out with a win and draw the series, like in 2019."

Also Read | Australia Retains Ashes As Rain Ruins England's Hopes Of Victory In 4th Test

Australia retain Ashes 2023

Despite Ben Stokes' stunning 155 in 2nd Test at Lord's, Australia won a thrilling match to take 2-0 lead in the series. Only once in history has a team won the Ashes after being 2-0 down, but Stokes' side won at Headingley to keep the series alive before dominating for three days at Old Trafford. An England victory appeared to be inevitable, but Australia were able to secure a draw after only facing 30 overs on day four and the final day being washed out without a ball being bowled.