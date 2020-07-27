Ben Stokes Has Visible 'brown Stain' On Trousers, Joe Root And Fans On Twitter Laugh

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is arguably one of the best all-rounders in the world at the moment. The southpaw has been in scintillating form since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Ben Stokes is never away from the action and is always involved in the game. The cameras are always on him and he often ensures that there isn't a dull moment on the field.

England vs West Indies: Joe Root left in splits after watching brown patch on Ben Stokes' whites

During Day 2 of the three-match series decider, Ben Stokes was involved in a hilarious incident which even left England captain Joe Root in splits. There was a brown patch that appeared on Ben Stokes' flawless whites. The all-rounder did his best to hide the spot with his jumper but later chuckled himself as he knew everybody is watching.

Root, who was stationed in the slip cordon besides Ben Stokes, started laughing after noticing the brown spot. Cricket fans on Twitter soon started making fun of Stokes as they compared it with Gary Lineker’s 1990 incident when he accidentally peeed himself on the ground. However, Ben Stokes clarified on Twitter saying that he just ‘sat in spilt coffee’.

Sat in spilt coffee FYI 😂😂 https://t.co/Y4Bf9X6trK — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile, England are currently in a strong position. After gaining a 173-run lead in the first innings, England went on to score 226/2 as they set West Indies a massive target of 399. England's top three batsmen all scored fifties with Rory Burns scoring 90, Dominic Sibley scoring 56 and Joe Root scoring 68.

Chasing 399, the visitors needed a good start, however, Stuart Broad who has had a dream Test match picked two quick wickets and reduced the Windies to 10/2 at the end of Day 3. The right-arm pacer is now just a solitary wicket away from reaching the milestone of 500 Test wickets. The Caribbean-based outfit will have to play out of their skins if they have to save the Test match.

