Ben Stokes In Utter Disbelief After Rohit Sharma Drops A Sitter On Day 2 Of Chennai Test

English all-rounder Ben Stokes made a tremendous impact with the bat as he played a stellar knock of 82 that included 10 boundaries and three maximums on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Even though Stokes added some precious runs in England's tally, there was a bizarre moment that completely took him by surprise and he could not believe what had just happened.

Ben Stokes stunned as Rohit drops a sitter

The first two days of the ongoing contest saw batsmen make merry on a great batting surface at the Chepauk Stadium as the bowlers were made to toil hard for wickets. However, a few dropped catches also added to their misery and one of the fielders happened to be Rohit Sharma.

The incident happened on the final session of Day 2 that was bowled by Washington Sundar. On one of the deliveries, England's lower-middle order batsman Dominic Bess advanced down the wicket as he attempted to go for a big shot. However, he only succeeded in hitting it straight to Rohit Sharma at short mid-wicket. Surprisingly, Rohit ended up dropping a sitter as Sundar and the nearby fielders expressed disappointment on the field.

But, what really stood out here was that Stokes who was sitting in the visitors' pavilion was left shocked after having watched the 'Hitman' spill an easy catch.

Watch the video of Ben Stokes' epic reaction here:

What was that Rohit😑 stokes reaction 😂#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/XgKYivJDBA — sâgâr Inactive till Rohit scores 💯😓 (@sagarcastic45) February 6, 2021

England gain command in Chepauk Test

The visitors were bundled out for 578 in their first innings on the morning of Day 3 as Test skipper Joe Root top-scored with 218. In reply, India are in a spot of bother as they have lost half their side with only 220 runs on the scoreboard.

The hosts still trail by 358 runs in their first innings with middle-order batsmen Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar out in the center. Pant is going strong as he remains unbeaten on 87. Apart from number three Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, no other Indian batsman from the top order could make any impact. Pujara scored 73 before he was caught by Rory Burns off Dom Bess.

