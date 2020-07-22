Ben Stokes Lauded On Twitter For Commitment After Saving Four At Long-on Off Own Bowling

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is arguably one of the best all-rounders in the world at the moment. The southpaw has been in the form of his life since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Ben Stokes played a major role in England’s World Cup win. He also played a starring role in the Ashes 2019 where he helped England to level the series. Later on, the ICC awarded him with the ICC Player of the Year honour.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag opens up on 'CounterStrike' improving his cricket skills

England vs West Indies: Twitterati laud Ben Stokes' dedication to the game

The second Test of the England vs West Indies series which concluded recently was another example of the skill and commitment of the Englishman. Ben Stokes scored 254 runs across two innings and also grabbed three crucial wickets. Moreover, the contrasting nature of his batting in both innings gave a glimpse of his mettle. In the first innings, Ben Stokes played a patient inning of 176 off 356 balls while in the second innings when the hosts needed to up the ante, he scored a 57-ball 76 while opening the batting.

There is not an iota of doubt about his prowess as an all-rounder but what he did on Day 5 of the Test match proves his commitment and adherence to the game. It all happened in the 43rd over of the innings when Ben Stokes was in the middle of a long spell. Jermaine Blackwood and Shamarh Brooks formed a solid partnership for the fifth wicket which thwarted the hosts from victory.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals tie up with BCCI to offer sports marketing course for IPL 2020 players

England needed six wickets to win and skipper Joe Root had set an attacking field with no mid-off. Sensing an opportunity to fetch a boundary, Blackwood punched one through the mid-off region. There was no fielder there and the ball was racing towards the boundary rope. Most bowlers would have given up running behind the ball but not Ben Stokes.

The No. 1 all-rounder in Tests decided to chase the ball and ran so fast that he managed to stop the ball before touching the boundary rope. It was a brilliant effort from him which showed his devotion to the game. Interestingly, Ben Stokes went on to break the partnership in the same over as he got rid of Blackwood. It was a much-needed wicket for them because they were running out of time.

There's commitment.



And there is Ben Stokes' idea of commitment.



Highlights of yesterday's win 👉 https://t.co/j13W3a7KgX pic.twitter.com/YYl5UeK9yk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2020

Ben Stokes' efforts didn't go in vain as he contributed with both bat and ball to guide his team home on the final day of the second Test. West Indies needed to bat out 85 overs to salvage a draw and retain the Wisden Trophy. However, the Caribbean outfit were bowled out for 198 with 14.5 overs and one hour of play left to be played. Fans lauded Ben Stokes for his unmatched dedication to the game. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals star Jofra Archer tests negative for COVID-19 again, ends self-isolation for training: Report

Stokes means commitment. Two balls later he got the batsman out on that unresponsive surface with a quick bumper. The guy's a legend. — Suraj S Subramanian (@SurajSSubraman1) July 21, 2020

Never seen such commitment frm a bowler before......he is a freak🙌🏻🏏 — Wajih (@SWajihHashmi) July 21, 2020

I am surprised that Queen has not Knighted him yet. Like just do it. Sir Ben Stokes 🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️ — Dipeeshh (@ndipesh) July 21, 2020

Let him play alone in the next test match @benstokes38 .. I have seen this video atleast 50 times in one go .. Amazing commitment .. What a player 🏏🏏👏👏 — Vibhu Malhotra (@malhotravibs) July 21, 2020

He should be officially honoured as SIR BEN STOKES — Nikhil Rupchandani (@NikhilRupchand3) July 21, 2020

@OJuicy360 probably my favourite highlight from the whole match, the fact that he has the energy to bounce Blackwood out 3 balls later is just insane — Elliott Lee (@elliottlee_19) July 21, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer reckons 'all eyes' will be on Test series against WI, says, "Teams will play hard"

IMAGE COURTESY: ENGLAND CRICKET TWITTER