Ben Stokes Left Fuming As His Luggage Gets Stolen In London; Shares Angry Post On Twitter

England captain Ben Stokes recently was seen in action in the two match Test series against New Zealand. The England team were brilliant in the two match series as they won the first Test in Mount Maunganui dominantly and then lost a close fought match in Wellington by 1 run.

Ben Stokes recently wrote an angry post on Twitter wherein he informed his fans regarding his luggage being stolen at the King's Cross train station in London. Expressing his displeasure Stokes wrote, "To who ever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are to big for you ya absolute......."

The England team's fortunes in Tests have changed since Ben Stokes and former Kiwi captain Brendon McCullum have started to lead the team. McCullum on one hand who is known for his aggressive playing nature has changed the team's playing nature and wants the team to play the Test format like a T20 match.

Ben Stokes also on the other hand wants his team to push to produce results in Test matches and always wants his team to play for a win. The Stokes's led side recently defeated Pakistan in their home soil and also made many new records while batting in the series.

Ben Stokes now eyes the all important Ashes series against Australia that is all set to happen in England this year. England have not won an Ashes series since 2015 and also lost to the Aussies at home in 2019.

Ben Stokes is also a part of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and will certainly prove to be a valuable asset for the franchise.

Ben Stokes also was recently asked about his availability in the IPL during New Zealand. Ben Stokes had replied then according to Daily Mail, “I’m going to the IPL. I’ve had conversations with ‘Flem’ and he’s fully aware of the situation with my body. It's a week-by-week case at the moment."

Ben Stokes had been out of International cricket for some time to manage his work load and also got injured during this time. Shedding light on his injuries Ben Stokes said, “I’m not going to lie, it’s incredibly frustrating knowing something has been holding me back from performing as I’d like to. I’ve been working hard with the physios and the medics trying to get myself to a place where I can fulfill my role as I have done for the last 10 years."