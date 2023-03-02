Is Ben Stokes' Risking Serious Injury By Playing For CSK In IPL? Brendon McCullum Answers

England Test coach, Brendon McCullum has presented his opinion on Ben Stokes joining the CSK squad for the forthcoming IPL 2023. McCullum has hailed CSK's medical staff and said Stokes will be in good hands. In the past, Stokes has stated that IPL has contributed to his mental health issues.

In the past couple of years, Bendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have formed a partnership that has promised to change the way in which Test cricket has been played. With McCullum as coach and Stokes as skipper, England have taken an aggressive approach to the Test Cricket, which is termed as Bazzball. Barring the last match, in which England lost by 1 run to New Zealand, this approach has reaped tremendous results for England.

Following the two-match test series in New Zealand which ended with a score of 1-1, Brendon McCullum has expressed his views on the culmination of the series and also talked about the concerns related to Stokes traveling to India for the IPL before the start of the Ashes. England are now touring Bangladesh for ODI and T20 series. The IPL 2023 is set to begin on 31st March 2023. And for Chennai Super Kings Ben Stokes could prove to be a key player.

Brendon McCullum expresses faith in Cheenai medical staff

“I don’t think he’s jeopardising it. The Chennai set-up is excellent in looking after their players and they’ve a very good medical team and he will be well looked after”. Brendon McCullum was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“The skipper has a strong mind and he knows how to get right for the big moments. His life is that, right? So I don’t have any concerns.” Stokes struggled to take the Bowling stance against New Zealand. The England skipper only bowled two overs in the second Test against the Kiwis.

“In fact, I look forward to watching him play in it and see, without captaincy as well, the opportunity to play cricket without worrying about everybody else. Knowing when he comes back into the fold and leads us into the Ashes campaign he’ll have the bit between his teeth and I think we’ll be alright". McCullum said