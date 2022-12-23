Ben Stokes Reacts After Harry Brook Fetches INR 13.25 Crore In IPL Auction 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2023 is underway in Kochi with 405 players going under the hammer. It was expected that the franchises will splash the cash on players during the bidding process and it started early in the auctions. 23-year-old England batsman Harry Brook was a surprise package during the auction as Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to acquire his services for a mammoth INR 13.25 crore.

IPL Auction 2023: Brook goes to SRH

This left even England Test captain Ben Stokes surprised as he reacted to the development on Twitter. This is how Stokes reacted to Brook getting Rs 13.25 crore in the auction.

Broooooooooooooky lad 🙌🙌 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 23, 2022

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2023 Live: Ben Stokes sold to CSK for Rs. 16.25 cr, Cameron Green goes to MI

Stokes compares Brook to Virat Kohli

"After the summer he had last year, getting all the big-ups before he made his debut at the back end of the summer, to come here and put in that kind of performance again was just phenomenal," Stokes told Sky Sports.

"He's one of those rare players that you look across all formats and you can just see him being successful everywhere. It's a massive shout, but Virat Kohli is one of those guys where his technique is just so simple and works everywhere. The pressure that he puts back onto opposition is exactly what we're about."