IPL 2020: Star All-rounder Ben Stokes To Arrive In UAE For Representing Rajasthan

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes will finally be making his presence felt in Dream11 IPL 2020 as he has headed to the UAE from New Zealand. ESPNcricinfo has stated that the ace all-rounder will land in Dubai. As per the IPL's COVID-19 protocol, the 2019 World Cup winner will undergo the mandatory six-day quarantine, including clearing three tests, before he can link up with the 2008 winners and be available for selection.

Stokes had posted an adorable picture on Instagram on Saturday where he had posed with his father. The image was captioned as 'Goodbye’s never get easier'.

The southpaw had to miss the first few matches of the ongoing tournament to be with his ailing father Ged. In fact, Ben left for Christchurch in the middle of the Test series against Pakistan in August after his father, a former All Blacks International, was diagnosed with brain cancer.

If all is well then Ben Stokes might feature in Rajasthan's next encounter. The former champions are currently locking horns with Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in what is the first double-header of this season. The inaugural edition's winners are currently at the fifth spot in the points table. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways after having lost to Kolkata in their previous encounter on Wednesday night. Steve Smith & Co.'s next match will be against the defending champions Mumbai at the very same venue on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the English megastar had shown that he is match-ready as he had disturbed the furniture while bowling during a net session.

A couple of weeks ago, the 2019 World Cup-winning all-rounder had posted a video on Instagram where he made the ball do the talking during a net session in Christchurch. In the video, a batsman can be seen taking a stance as he prepares himself to face the medium-pacer, but little does he know what is in store for him. Ben bowls one on the off-stump line. However, the ball angles across sharply after pitching and not only does it beat the batsman's solid defence, but also disturbs the timber. The video ends with the ace all-rounder having a hearty laugh. He captioned the image as 'Been great being in Christchurch we’re it all began for me..thanks to @sydenhamcricket

Watch it right here:

