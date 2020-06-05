'Best Yorker Bowler In The World': Jasprit Bumrah Hails Malinga's Iconic Toe Crushers

Over the years, Jasprit Burmah has gone on to accomplish himself in world cricket as one of the most feared bowlers with his insane ability to bowl toe-crushers in the death overs of the game. However, he mastered the art of bowling yorkers from the king of toe-crushers himself - Lasith Malinga. Jasprit Bumrah hailed the Sri Lankan T20 skipper as the best yorker bowler in the world who used the toe-crushers to his maximum advantage throughout his career. The premium pacer also spoke about cricket post the COVID-lockdown, admitting that he was not aware of how his body will react once he returns to the field.

'Best yorker bowler in the world'

Boom opens up on Malinga's legacy and cricket after lockdown

'There is no proper action': Jasprit Bumrah

During an interview with a news daily, the premier Indian pacer went on to say that basically, he has never been coached a lot and that he has no professional coaching nor has he attended any camps. He then mentioned that to date, he has learned everything by himself through TV and videos. Talking about his unique bowling action, the youngster added that there is no proper reason for the action and he never really listened to people who told that action needs to be changed as the star bowler kept on developing on strengths if he could have self-belief in doing so.

Revealing the reason behind his short run-up, the Mumbai Indians speedster mentioned that paucity of space in his backyard was the reason for such a run-up. Furthermore, the 26-year-old added that he had to stick the short run-up because he did not have so much space and the 8 step run-up is the longest that he had.

