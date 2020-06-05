Initially, I Felt Okay, But Now I'm Getting Really Itchy: Ashwin Wants To Play Cricket

Sporting activities are slowly beginning to resume in various parts of India but the light at the end of the tunnel is still not in sight for spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is craving to return to the field. It has been over two months since the coronavirus pandemic forced sporting activities around the globe to be suspended with immediate effect. In India, cricketers are confined to the four walls of their homes and have found various routines to keep up their fitness and hone their skills during the hiatus. Ashwin, however, has still not stepped out to practice as sporting activities remain suspended in the Tamil Nadu capital Chennai.

'Now I'm getting really itchy'

In a conversation with Sadhguru, Ashwin revealed that he was initially okay staying indoors and not playing the game but revealed that it was getting to him now. The Tamil Nadu spinner said that he was itching to go out, throw the ball and play cricket in one form or the other. Apart from cricket, Ashwin's conversation with Sadhguru ranged from a variety of topics including COVID.

"Initially I felt like I was okay, but now I'm getting really itchy, I want to go out and play, or do something like that, I am getting really itchy inside the house," Ashwin said during an online conversation with Sadhguru.

Ashwin on saliva-shine debate

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels putting saliva on the ball is a habit and it will take some practice to get rid of it when cricket resumes in the post-COVID-19 world. The ICC Cricket Committee recommended a ban on the use of saliva in its meeting earlier this week. "I don't know (when is) the next time I go out there. It is natural for me to put saliva. It's going to take some practice (to not apply saliva). But I think, if we all have to co-exist, which is the DNA of human race, we will have to try and adapt to this," Ashwin said during an Instagram chat with Delhi Capitals.

On a pragmatic note, Ashwin said that COVID-19 is nature's way of showing that the human race needs to respect planet earth. "I probably think, this is the whole way the elephant in the room COVID19, is probably a lesson for humanity in the whole of trying to tell us hey you know what try and take a back step, you know you are stamping my feet all the time, you are spoiling nature, you are not listening to what is required, because humanity thrives our race is thrived because of what planet is. "It is unfair how much we have inflicted damage on it, so I think that is an extension of what the game should be like. We should also understand that we need to appreciate all these things, maintain a certain sense of decorum and dignity, probably," he said.

