'Beta papa ko mat sikhao': Kagiso Rabada shows how to travel in Mumbai local - WATCH

With just three more nights remaining for the start of the biggest carnival of cricket, most of the players are busy adapting to the conditions of the Indian subcontinent. However, a player that does not require any acclimatisation is Kagiso Rabada. The star pacer of South Africa recently featured in a reel on Instagram showcasing his Hindi-speaking ability.

3 things you need to know

The ICC ODI World Cup to begin on October 5, 2023

South Africa will take on Sri Lanka on October 7, 2023

Kagiso Rabada is set to spearhead SA's bowling attack

Kagiso Rabada exhibts hindi-speaking skills

The Proteas contingent has set up its World Cup base in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The team was scheduled to face Afghanistan on Friday, but heavy rain played spoilsport. South Africa would hope to get some practice before the start of the World Cup and for that, a meeting against New Zealand is lined up on October 2, 2023.

Ahead of the warm-up game, ICC posted a hilarious reel, featuring Kabiso Rabada, on Instagram. In the clip, Rabada could be seen engaging in a conversation with South Bombay locals. The natives seek to teach the SA quickie a thing or two about Mumbai local etiquetas, to which Rabada goes uncourteous (part of an act) and quips in hindi, " Beta, papa ko mat sikhao! (Boys, don't try to teach your father!)".

What to expect from South Africa in the ODI World Cup 2023?

South Africa are one of the teams that have never held a World Cup trophy in their existence. In the past few editions, the team turned up to be the favourites, but still could never get their hands wrapped around the esteemed golden structure. In the World Cup 2023, the men in green outfits are coming in with an unpredictability factor. The squad carries enough depth to stay consistent throughout the tournament, but will they be able to is what sceptics doubt.

SA will begin operations on October 7, when they will take on Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Against Lanka, they have an edge on the paper but what will withstand on the ground, only time will tell. All in all, it would be intriguing to witness what South Africa will bring to the table in the World Cup. What do you think, will they fizzle out or make it to the top 4? Let us know in the comments.