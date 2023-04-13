GT Vs PBKS: Kagiso Rabada Creates New Record, Races Ahead Of Lasith Malinga In Elite List

GT vs PBKS: Kagiso Rabada has proved his worth in the Indian Premier League time and time again. The South African pacer has emerged as one of the most reliable bowlers in the cash-rich league since the inception of the tournament. Ahead of the IPL, the Mohali-based side retained the pacer.

Kagiso Rabada etched his name as he becomes a unique record holder in IPL

Rabada etched his name on the record as he became the fastest player to take 100 IPL wickets to his name. Rabada completed the feat in just 64 innings as he broke the record of Lasith Malinga who was the earlier record holder. Malinga who is regarded as the legend of the game is currently the bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel is in third place as he picked up his 100 wickets in 79 innings. Rabada achieved the feat when he dismissed Gujarat wicketkeeper, Wriddhiman Saha. Despite Rabada's trickery PBKS fell to their second consecutive defeats in the IPL.

Medium pacer Mohit marked his comeback with figures of 2/18 as holders GT restricted PBKS to 153 for eight. Playing in his first game in the league since 2020, Mohit was exceptional in the penultimate over, giving away as little as six runs. When their turn to bat came, Gill led the way with his fine half-century as GT completed the chase of 154 in 19.5 overs, four days after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.

From GT's point of view, it was extremely important that Gill stayed on till the end, especially after the dismissal of captain Hardik Pandya with the team still 48 runs away from their third victory in 34 balls. For PBKS, Matthew Short top-scored with a 24-ball 36 but it was Masood Shahrukh Khan's nine-ball 22, which helped the team cross 150.

Fastest to 100 IPL wickets

Kagiso Rabada - 64 innings

- 64 innings Lasith Malinga - 70 innings

70 innings Harshal Patel - 79 innings

- 79 innings Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 81 innings

- 81 innings Rashid Khan - 83 innings

- 83 innings Amit Mishra - 83 innings

- 83 innings Ashish Nehra - 83 innings

- 83 innings Yuzvendra Chahal - 84 innings

With PTI inputs