Bharat Arun Says Ravindra Jadeja's All-round Abilities Are An 'exceptional Sign For India'

Team India's bowling coach Bharat Arun has said that Ravindra Jadeja is the team's most complete all-rounder after he had impressed everyone in all three departments of the game in the high-octane third Test match that was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground two weeks ago.

Jaddu played impactful knocks in the middle-order with the bat during the second and third Tests and in the SCG Test, the Gujarat all-rounder had four scalps to his name and also made his presence felt with a live-wire fielding performance that saw him brilliantly run out centurion Steve Smith.

'Most complete all-rounder': Bharat Arun

"Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have been magnificent. They are number one spinners in the world plus Jadeja's rise as an all-rounder is a huge bonus for the country. The way he is batting, Jadeja is today the most complete all-rounder we have and it is an exceptional sign for India," Arun said in a virtual press conference on Friday.

Unfortunately, the Saurashtra cricketer will not be taking part in the first two Tests against England at home starting February 5 with a dislocated thumb which reportedly could keep him out of action for six weeks.

Jadeja injured his thumb on Day 3 of the SCG Test when he was struck on the gloves by an awkward delivery from Australia's premier pacer Mitchell Starc as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention. Jaddu remained unbeaten on 28 as he had to leave the field and was reportedly in deep discomfort. He did not take the field during Australia's second innings either.

The southpaw was not needed to bat in the second innings as well as India's middle-order duo of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin made the Australian bowlers toil hard for nearly 43 overs as the Test match ended in a stalemate. The Men In Blue did the unthinkable by winning the following match at the Gabba, Brisbane, and thereby, winning the four-match series 2-1.

Thus, Ajinkya Rahane & Co. ended up retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the four-match series 2-1 and India registered back-to-back Test series triumphs Down Under.

At the same time, the Indian team also breached Australia's fortress Gabba after a long wait of nearly 33 years. The Aussies had not lost a single Test match at the venue since 1988.

(With ANI Inputs)

