Bhogle, Jaffer Laud Dravid's Efforts As Injury-hit India Assemble Young Guns For 4th Test

After a gutsy fight against Australia at the SCG, India took to the field in Brisbane on Friday morning for the final battle. With the series levelled, India and Australia locked horns in the fourth Test, as both the teams set their eyes on the Border Gavaskar Trophy. However, India set foot at the Gabba with a long list of injured players, consequently, fielding their second-best side.

To add on to India's misery, Navdeep Saini limped off the field early on day 1 whereas Shardul Thakur was also sent off towards the end. As the Men in Blue put up a tough fight against Australia in Brisbane, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer and Voice of Cricket Harsha Bhogle have lauded efforts of former India skipper Rahul Dravid for grooming the youngsters well in time. Dravid, who now heads the National Cricket Academy (NCA), has also been coach of the U-19 cricket team once where he coached Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill - all of whom have now found their spot in the main team.

Taking to Twitter, Bhogle wrote that if India is able to put out a 'reasonable' team despite the injuries, the 'A' tours in the last 3-4 years should be applauded. He also extended his thanks to Rahul Dravid for 'finishing' the school. Echoing similar views, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer wrote that Dravid could have analysed the game from a commentary box but he decided to help out youngsters to ensure the 'supply of match-ready talent isn't disrupted.' Jaffer also remarked that the 'collective efforts' of Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun have resulted in this success.

If India is still able to put out a reasonable team, we should applaud the 'A' tours over the last 3-4 years. Without them, the gap between fc and international cricket would have been very tough to bridge. Quiet thanks to Rahul Dravid too for the finishing school he has been. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2021

He could have analysed game from comm box but he decided to analyse and help out talented youngsters to ensure the supply of match-ready talent isn't disrupted. This success is also a result of collective efforts of Rahul Bhai, Virat, Ravi Bhai & B Arun past few years. #AUSvsIND https://t.co/VTSEHvrVPY — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2021

India dealt with injury blows

India's Test series began with Mohammed Shami's injury in the first game at Adelaide after which Umesh Yadav was ruled out of the series post the Boxing Day Test. The Men in Blue, who were already without the services of Ishant Sharma and Bhuvenshwar Kumar, then lost Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari after their heroics at the SCG. In the third Test, Ravindra Jadeja also sustained an injury and was consequently ruled out for 6 weeks. Prior to Jadeja, KL Rahul had to fly back home due to a wrist injury. Team India is also without skipper Virat Kohli, who returned back home after the first Test for the birth of his child. As a result, the Indian playing XI fielded at Brisbane for the final battle had bagged less wickets in Tests than Steve Smith who has 13 in his bag.

Saini limps off field

India could be dealt with another major blow as pacer Navdeep Saini complained of pain in his groin area forcing him to limp off the field on Day one of the 4th Test against Australia at Brisbane. Playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider at the hosts' fort the Gabba, India are already faced with sufficient trouble by fielding an inexperienced side due to a series of injuries to the experienced stars over the last two games. Providing an update on Navdeep Saini, BCCI informed that the pacer was being monitored by the BCCI's medical team after he complained of pain in his groin. The young gun has been taken for scans and an official comment is yet awaited on his injury.

Australia eye a mammoth total

The coin once again landed in Australian Test skipper Tim Paine's favour and for the third straight time, he elected to bat first. The Aussies lost both their openers David Warner & Marcus Harris early before their famed top-order duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith carried out the rescue act with a 70-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter was dismissed.

Labuschagne did get some support from middle-order batsman Matthew Wade (45) but it was the South African-born cricketer who took matters into his own hands and went after the Indian bowlers. He got a reprieve when he was batting on 37 after he was dropped by India's stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane at gully. The 26-year-old made the visitors pay for and notched up his fifth Test century and just when it appeared that the number three batsman was unstoppable, he was dismissed for 108 after mistiming a pull shot and was caught behind by Rishabh Pant off T Natarajan. Australia are 274/5 at stumps on Day 1.

