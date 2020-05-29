Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals Why It Is Difficult For Him To Make A Comeback In Test Cricket

Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has said that he wants to play red-ball cricket for India once again, but is aware that it will be very difficult for him to make a comeback. This is because of the healthy competition among the fast bowlers in Test cricket. The trio of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma have made a tremendous impact on India in the shortest format. Meanwhile, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also succeeded in cementing his place by taking five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, and Australia after his Test debut in January 2018.

'Definitely want to play Test cricket': Bhuvneshwar Kumar



During a recent interview with a daily publication, Bhuvi went on to say that he definitely wants to play Test cricket, but at the same time, he knows that it is not going to be easy as the current crop of pace bowlers are doing very well. Nonetheless, Bhuvi mentioned that he will try his best and will do everything that he can to make a comeback in the Test format. The pacer added he reckons that the Test format is the toughest format and it gives a lot of satisfaction to perform well in that format.



The seamer had last played a Test match against South Africa when India had visited the Rainbow Nation in early 2018. Since then he could not find his place in the Test squad due to injuries and exceptional performance from other bowlers in the pace department and has been selected for limited-overs.



Bhuvi was all set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29, but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. He was a part of the SRH squad that had emerged triumphant in 2016 under David Warner and were the runners-up of the 2018 edition that was led by the charismatic New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

The 'Orange Army' would be hoping to make amends for the loss in the 2018 title-clash and thereby, look to win their second IPL title this time around under David Warner's captaincy.

