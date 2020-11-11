Big Bash League: Marcus Stoinis Extends His Stay With Melbourne Stars For Upcoming Season

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has extended his stay at the Big Bash League after signing a new contract extension with Melbourne Stars on Wednesday. His contract ties him to the club until the end of the 2023-24 season. Stoinis had played an integral role in Delhi reaching the Dream11 IPL 2020 final with 352 runs and 17 scalps in all the 17 matches that he had featured in. However, he had an off day in the summit clash against Mumbai where he was dismissed off the very first ball of the contest. Shreyas Iyer & Co. went on to suffer a five-wicket defeat in a one-sided affair.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old said he is excited to commit his future to the Melbourne Stars as he is very close to the side.

'It was a pretty easy decision for me': Marcus Stoinis

"It was a pretty easy decision for me to extend my time with the Melbourne Stars. I am excited about what we can achieve in the future and I am grateful for the belief the club has shown in me. This team is an important part of my life each year," Stoinis said in a statement. "We are a really close group and we are lucky to have some of the best members and fans in the league. While this season will a bit different normal, I hope that we will get a chance to play in front of our fans on home turf at the MCG and make it a special summer," he added.

Marcus Stoinis in BBL 2019/20

The Perth-based cricketer had a dream run in the previous edition where he had amassed 705 runs from 17 matches at a strike rate of 136.63 and at an average of 54.23 for the Melbourne Stars. His highest individual score in the season was an unbeaten 147 from 79 deliveries against the Sydney Sixers at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Stars had an outstanding tournament where they had topped the group stages with 20 points from 20 matches. However, they ended up suffering a 19-run defeat at the hands of Sydney Sixers who won their second Big Bash League title.

BBL 2020/21

The 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on 10 December 2020 and will conclude on 6 February 2021. Most of the matches will be D/N fixtures. Sydney Sixers will be defending their title this time around.

Hobart Hurricanes will be locking horns with the title-holders Sydney Sixers at the Blundstone Arena, Hobart on December 10. The three-time runners up will kickstart their campaign against Brisbane Heat Manuka Oval, Canberra on December 11.

(Image Courtesy: BCCI)

(With ANI Inputs)

