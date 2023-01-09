Big Blow To Team India, Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against Sri Lanka: Report

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka due to injury concerns. Bumrah, was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury, was due to make a comeback to the national side for the three-match ODI series against the current Asian champions. However, Bumrah's international comeback has been delayed after being ruled out of the series on fitness grounds.

IND vs SL: Bumrah's comeback delayed further

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's international comeback delayed after being ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka on fitness grounds — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2023

India and Sri Lanka are all set to play a three-match ODI series starting January 10. The first match of the series will be played in Guwahati on Tuesday. The second and third ODI games are scheduled to be held in Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 12 and January 15, respectively. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who missed out on the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka after suffering a thumb injury during the ODIs against Bangladesh last month, is all set to make a return on Tuesday.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Image: AP

