India Vs Sri Lanka: Rahul Dravid Opens Up On Arshdeep Singh's Five No-balls In 2nd T20I

Speaking to reporters during the post-match press conference after India’s loss to Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I on Tuesday, head coach Rahul Dravid opened up on Arshdeep Singh’s performance in the match. Known for his perfect line and length, the 23-year-old went on to concede five no-balls in just the two overs that he bowled in the match. Arshdeep failed to pick any wickets during his two-over spell but conceded a total of 37 runs.

Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis took full advantage of the howlers bowled by Arshdeep as he smacked him around the ground in three free-hits. The youngster then bowled a couple of more no-balls in the penultimate over of the match, which allowed Sri Lanka to reach 206/6 in the first innings. On being asked about the series of no-balls delivered by Arshdeep, Team India head coach Dravid said the youngster is currently on a learning curve and people need to have patience with him.

“We need to be patient with a lot of these young kids, There are a lot of youngsters playing in this team, especially our bowling attack. They are young kids, they will have games like this. We all need to be patient with them, we need to be understanding that games like this can happen,” Dravid told reporters. The coach then added that young players on the side are improving and working hard to get the best of their skills.

“It’s not easy learning and playing international cricket”

“Of course, they are improving, we keep working hard and we need to help them and support them, technically, in whatever we can in terms of support and create the right environment and get the best of their skills. Very skillful, but they are learning, it’s tough, it’s not easy learning and playing international cricket and you have to learn on the job, So, yeah you got to have a little bit of patience with these guys,” the coach added.

Revealing India’s plan with the youngsters in near future, Dravid said the good thing in 2023 is the ODI World Cup. The marquee tournament will provide young players with the opportunity in the T20I format. This would hopefully help them to get ready for tough games like the second T20I against Sri Lanka.