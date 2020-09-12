Eng Vs Aus: Sam Billings Reveals Why He Won't Be Able To Consolidate The No. 5 Spot

Sam Billings has admitted that he would not be able to cement his place as number five batsman as the side already has Ben Stokes for that role. Billings had batted at number five in the first ODI against arch-rivals Australia where he scored a brilliant century and almost played an anchor's role to perfection. However, his valiant knock was just not enough as the hosts lost the contest by 19 runs.

'I don't think': Sam Billings

"Ben Stokes isn't here and I don't think, however many runs I get, that I'll keep that spot. All I can do is stake a claim. Especially building towards the T20 stuff. There is a slot in that late-to-middle order. Hopefully, this will keep pushing my case in that format. Loss of form and injury - as I found out the hard way - can happen. As long as you are putting yourself in the right position to be the next cab off the rank, you never know when these opportunities will arise," ESPNCricinfo quoted Billings as saying.

"Australia reminded me I was 11 of 32 pretty consistently. At that point in time, we had zero chance. I felt terrible as well. I wasn't fluent at all. But then you look at the other end and Jonny is struggling as well and he's one of the most fluent openers in world cricket. No one really got going," Billings said.

"But you could see Australia's mindset definitely change when we started to get that partnership going. The energy all of a sudden went from very positive to just slightly more intensity and thinking that we are getting ourselves back into the game. Who knows, if Jonny and I had batted for another five overs; if Moeen Ali and I could have got a bit of a partnership together... Yes, it was a huge ask. But in that situation it's a matter of trying to take the game deep and give us some sort of chance," he added.

Australia draw first blood

English skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss in the 1st ODI at the Old Trafford and elected to field first. His decision seemed to be spot on as the English bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals as the former world champions lost half their side for 123. Middle-order batsmen Glenn Maxwell (77) and Mitchell Marsh (73) then added 126 runs for the sixth-wicket stand as the Aussies finished their innings at 294/9 in their 50 overs.

In reply, the hosts got off to a disastrous start as they lost all their top-order batsmen very quickly and were staring down the barrel at 57/4. Opener Jonny Bairstow (84) and Sam Billings then added 113 runs for the fifth-wicket stand. However, Bairstow's dismissal proved to be the turning point of the contest and even though Billings (118) tried his level best to anchor the English run chase, he waged a lone battle as he did not receive any support from the other end as the reigning ODI world champions were restricted to 275/9 in their 50 overs.

The five-time world champions won the contest by 19 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

(With ANI Inputs)

WATCH: Eng Vs Aus: Mitchell Marsh Fetches Ball From Parking Lot After Billings Top Edges One



(Image Source: @Cricketcomau)