Eng Vs Aus: Mitchell Marsh Fetches Ball From Parking Lot After Billings Top Edges One

All eyes were on Mitchell Marsh as he had a tough time fetching the ball during the first One Day International between arch-rivals England and Australia that was played at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday.

'Ball is in the parking lot'

The incident happened during the England run chase when Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings were reviving the English innings after they had lost their top-order in no time. On one of the deliveries, pacer Pat Cummins took Billings by surprise as he bowled a bouncer. Nonetheless, the batsman attempted a pull shot but the ball took the top edge and cleared the boundary. Even though it was a top-edge, the ball was struck so powerfully that it made its way to the parking lot and with no ball-boy or support staff available for assistance due to the global pandemic, the fielder standing at the deep had to go inside and fetch the ball.

It was Mitchell Marsh who had to fetch the ball on this occasion as he made his way to the parking area and collected the ball.

Australia draw first blood

English skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss in the 1st ODI at the Old Trafford and elected to field first. His decision seemed to be spot on as the English bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals as the former world champions lost half their side for 123. Middle-order batsmen Glenn Maxwell (77) and Mitchell Marsh (73) then added 126 runs for the sixth-wicket stand as the Aussies finished their innings at 294/9 in their 50 overs.

In reply, the hosts got off to a disastrous start as they lost all their top-order batsmen very quickly and were staring down the barrel at 57/4. Opener Jonny Bairstow (84) and Sam Billings then added 113 runs for the fifth-wicket stand. However, Bairstow's dismissal proved to be the turning point of the contest and even though Billings (118) tried his level best to anchor the English run chase, he waged a lone battle as he did not receive any support from the other end as the reigning ODI world champions were restricted to 275/9 in their 50 overs.

The five-time world champions won the contest by 19 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

