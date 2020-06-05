Bismah Maroof Retains Captaincy As PCB Announces Central Contract List For 2020-21

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced performance-based women's central contract list for 2020-21 in which Bismah Maroof has retained the captaincy, while Anam Amin and Umaima Sohail got full contracts. Maroof, Javeria Khan, and Diana Baig have got promotions at the back of their performances in the just-concluded 2019-20 season while Nida Dardrops down from Category A to C due to a "below par season," the new contracts will come into effect from July 1.

PCB's Central Contract List for 2020-21 season

"The nine central contracts see an increase of 33 percent in the monthly retainers of the Category A players, while players in Category B and C will receive 30 and 25 percent rise, respectively," reads a PCB statement. The statement further added: "In a continuation to last year, the Pakistan national women's team will travel business class on all flights longer than five hours."



The board has increased the match fee and event prize money by 100 percent while daily allowances have been increased by 50 percent for domestic cricketers.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Bismah Maroof on retaining her leadership role in both ODI and T20 formats for the upcoming season. She has been a phenomenal performer and has risen to the occasion whenever the situation demanded. I am confident that she will continue to inspire the national women's team dressing room and keep our performance chart trending upwards," Urooj Mumtaz, the chair of the national women's selection committee said. (ANI)

Here's the Women's central contract list 2020-21:

Category A - Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan

Category B - Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, and Sidra Nawaz

Category C - Anam Amin, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, and Umaima Sohail.

Meanwhile, the Women's 50-over World Cup is slated to be held in February-March next year in New Zealand although the qualifying event that was set to take place in Sri Lanka next month has been postponed due to the ongoing global pandemic.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: Twitter/ PCB)