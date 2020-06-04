Meg Lanning Hopes For Ellyse Perry & Vlaeminick's Comeback At The Earliest

Australian women's cricket team captain Meg Lanning has provided an update on star all-rounder Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck. Perry had suffered a hamstring injury during Australia's must-win group stage match against New Zealand while fielding and ended up missing the semi-final and the final match.

Nonetheless, the Aussies ensured that her services were not missed as they won their respective matches against South Africa in the semis and India in the final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to win their record fifth Women's T20 World Cup. By the virtue of this win, they also retained their title successfully.

On the other hand, Vlaeminck missed out on the T20 World Cup as she was diagnosed with a stress fracture in her right foot just on the eve of the tournament.

'We want to have them back as soon as we can': Lanning

"I believe they are both tracking along nicely, we haven't seen them much but the reports I've had are that it's all going pretty well. They are reasonably serious injuries they are coming back from so it's a long process," ESPNCricinfo quoted Lanning as saying. "We want to have them back as soon as we can but the real No. 1 at the moment is the World Cup next year and that's the focus. If they are ready to go in September against New Zealand they'll play but not sure on the time frame," she added.

"We've got the New Zealand series as our first port of call then probably domestic cricket will take centre stage. At this stage, we are anticipating the World Cup to go ahead as scheduled but we have to wait and see how that plays out. We have a plan in place but understand things can change pretty quickly," Lanning said.

The Women's 50-over World Cup is slated to be held in February-March next year in New Zealand although the qualifying event that was set to take place in Sri Lanka next month has been postponed. New Zealand's women's team is scheduled to visit Australia in late September for a T20I and ODI tour.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)