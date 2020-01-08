Blazing Rashid Khan Rolls Out A Hat-trick To Put Sydney Sixers In Deep Trouble

This year's Big Bash League only seems to be getting better for young Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as he picked up yet another T20 hat-trick and the first Strikers' player to do so in the BBL against Sydney Sixers on Wednesday. Rashid Khan has been in sensational form for the Adelaide Strikers in the current edition of the BBL and has struck gold for the side both with the bat and the ball. From a camel-bump bat to hitting impossible sixes to now adding another T20 hat-trick to his tally, Rashid Khan is taking the T20s by storm with all the onus on him as the prestigious T20 World Cup in Australia nears.

READ | Shardul Thakur: Have Become Better T20 Bowler In Last Two Years With Improved Skills

Rashid Khan gets another T20 hat-trick

Rashid Khan etched his name in the history of BBL as he became the first Strikers' bowler to grab a hat-trick in the league. Rashid Khan dismissed James Vince and Jack Edwards with back to back deliveries, setting up his hat-trick opportunity in the first ball of his next over. The spinner struck gold as he bowled over Silk, adding yet another T20 hat-trick to his record-studded cap.

READ | Sri Lanka Cricket Taken To Court By Sacked Coach Chandika Hathurusingha: Report

Sydney Sixers in soup after a slump

In what looked like a low-scoring game at the Adelaide Oval, the home side managed to set a target of just 135 runs for the Sydney Sixers to chase. With contributions coming in from just Jake Weatherhald and skipper Alex Carey, Adelaide Strikers were bowled out by the Sixers with Tom Curran grabbing four wickets. In reply, the Sydney Sixers' batting line-up was rattled by Rashid Khan, who picked up four wickets and was assisted by Michael Neser who picked up two wickets in one over.

Now @petersiddle403 gets in on the action with his first wicket! 🤗 It's Dwarshuis for 10



What a turnaround here at Adelaide Oval



Sixers 7/97 need 39 from 34 balls #BlueEnergy #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/x4UqPRqXDc — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 8, 2020

READ | 'Justice Sum Of All Moral Duties': Yuvraj Hails Breakthrough Order In Nirbhaya Case

READ | Boult, Latham Doubtful Starters For India Series