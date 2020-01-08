'Justice Sum Of All Moral Duties': Yuvraj Hails Breakthrough Order In Nirbhaya Case

Following the breakthrough verdict of Patiala House Court's in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court. After a seven-year-long wait, the Patiala House Court issued the death warrant for the execution of the 4 convicts and set the execution date as of January 22 at 7 AM.

Taking to his Twitter, Singh lauded the decision and stated Justice to be the sum of all moral duties.

“Justice is the sum of all

Moral duties”, Kudos to the Delhi court for its judgement on the #Nirbhaya case. Rest in eternal peace now you braveheart. — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 8, 2020

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter to exclaim that at last, India's daughter has received justice.

What is the Nirbhaya case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gangraped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

Earlier, the court reserved its order after hearing the arguments from the counsels of all the parties in the case. In December, the matter was adjourned, giving time to the rapists of Nirbhaya to exercise their remaining legal remedies.

