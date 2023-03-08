'Blessed With Baby Girl': Umesh Yadav And His Wife Tanya Become Parents Of A Baby Girl

Indian Men's cricket team fast bowler Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya were blessed with a baby girl today. Umesh Yadav shared the news with all the fans on his official social media handles. Umesh Yadav is currently part of the Indian team who is currently playing against Australia at home.

Sharing the news Umesh Yadav wrote on Twitter, "Blessed with baby girl". The last few days have been very challenging for Umesh as he lost his father before the third Test vs Australia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his condolences on the death of his father. The Indian fast bowler later shared the letter with his fans after the third Test.

Umesh Yadav blessed with a baby girl

Blessed with baby girl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nnVDqJjDGs — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 8, 2023

Umesh Yadav bowled a memorable spell in the third Test at Indore vs Australia as he picked up three wickets in the first innings and he got all his wickets through the reverse swing. Umesh also picked up his 100th Test wicket on Indian soil by dismissing Mitchell Starc.

Umesh Yadav is one of the most experienced Indian bowlers and has also produced match-winning spells. Umesh is making a presence in his fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy and he first played the series in 2011.

If we further talk about Team India's current situation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the hosts are already 2-1 up in the series and have retained the trophy. The Indian team's main focus is on the fourth Test which is all set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team India is left with no choice other than to win the match if they want to qualify for the final of World Test Championship final whereas, on the other hand, Australia has already qualified for the final of the much-awaited tournament.

The fourth Test is also very special as it will be held in the presence of the Prime Ministers of both countries.

The fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played from March 9, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.