Australia registered a famous win at Indore to get off the mark in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The win has puts a direct impact on the World Test Championship Table. So, what are the WTC standings after Ind vs Aus 3rd Test?

Before the start of the match Australia were at the top of the table and after the match with 148 points they are intact at the top. India on the other hand are second to Australia with 123 points. Followed by Sri Lanka in third.

ICC World Test Championship 2022-23: Standings

Here's the complete look of the World Test championship Table after Australia secured victory over India in Indore in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With this win, Australia have booked their place in the final of the WTC. India would have to wait for the next Test now.

Here's a complete outlook of the WTC Table. 2022-23. Look where your favorite team stands.

POS Team W L D PCT (%) Points SER PEN 1 Australia 11 3 4 68.52 148 6 0 2 India 10 5 2 60.29 123 6 -5 3 Sri Lanka 5 4 1 53.33 64 5 0 4 South Africa 7 6 1 52.38 88 6 0 5 England 10 8 4 46.97 124 6 -12 6 Pakistan 4 6 4 38.1 64 6 0 7 West Indies 4 6 2 37.5 54 6 -2 8 New Zealand 2 6 3 27.27 36 5 0 9 Bangladesh 1 10 1 11.11 16 6 0

Going into the fourth Test, which is scheduled to start on 9th March, India would have to look for victory and have to register a 3-1 win over Australia. If India manage to get the victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad then they will book their spot in the WTC final. But, if the fourth Test ends in a draw then the attention will shift to New Zealand, where Sri Lanka will begin their final lap to qualify for the WTC final. If SL manages to get a 2-0 victory over NZ in the series then SL will get the ticket to the final. The scenario will remain the same if India loses the fourth Test. Anyhow, SL will have to get the 2-0 win over NZ to receive any chance of reaching the final of WTC final.