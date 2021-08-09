Blind Cricket World Cup Winner Naresh Tumda Forced To Work As Labourer, Asks PM For Job

Visually impaired cricketer Naresh Tumda, who represented India in the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup, has been forced to work as a labourer to make ends meet. Tumda, who lives in Navsari in Gujarat, won the 2018 Blind World Cup for India after beating arch-rival Pakistan in the final. Due to the continuous work shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the all-rounder performs odd tasks to earn a living and support his family. Tumda told news agency ANI that he had written three letters to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani but had received no response yet.

'I urge PM to provide a job for my livelihood'

Tumda has requested the central government to help him get a job to take care of his family. "I earn Rs 250 a day. Requested CM thrice but didn't get a reply. I urge govt to give me a job so that I can take care of my family. When we won the World Cup, I was very happy and thought I would get a job, but I didn't get a job until now. I urge Prime Minister to provide a job for my livelihood," Tumda was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Indian Blind Cricket Team lead by Ajay Kumar Reddy won the 2018 World Cup after beating Pakistan by two wickets in the final, played at a neutral venue in the United Arab Emirates. India, who was the defending champion in 2018, had gone into the final without losing a single game in the group stage. In the final, India won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan posted a total of 308/8 in 40 overs. In reply, India chased down the target with 16 balls remaining and thus ended the campaign undefeated.

Like the regular national team, India's blind cricket squad is one of the most successful teams in the world, having won all four competitions hosted in the last decade. Just recently, India played a triangular blind cricket tournament consisting of teams from Pakistan and Bangladesh. India lost to Pakistan in the final of the competition by 62 runs.

Image Credit: ANI