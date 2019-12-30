Boom Boom Echoes As ICC Queries Bowler That Comes To Your Mind After Looking At 'wicket'

India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah has risen through the ranks to establish himself as the best Indian fast bowler. Right from being India's go-to death bowler to becoming the number one ODI bowler in the ICC rankings, Bumrah has added a striking weapon to India's pace armour.

The first bowler that comes to mind is ___________________________? pic.twitter.com/jrOzFao5RI — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2019

'Boom Boom Bumrah'

As the year ends, ICC has been asking users to name their specific favourite moments of the year or the decade as well. However, when ICC posed the question of what comes to your mind when you look at the graphic of the word, 'Wicket' the entire comments section echoed of just one name. Fans weren't shy of naming Jasprit Bumrah, who has always struck for the Indian cricket team whenever needed.

Boom boom Bumrah 🇮🇳 — Raveena 🇮🇳Aggarwal 🇮🇳 (@RaveenaAgarwaal) December 30, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah — Akshay Bahl (@AkshayBahl31) December 30, 2019

Then Shane warne, Now it's bumrah. — A 🔥 Soul 🇮🇳 (@anonymous09014) December 30, 2019

Bumrah finds place in Wisden's T20 team of the decade

While Kohli was picked in Wisden's T20I team of the decade to strengthen the batting order, Bumrah found a place in the bowling unit due to his superb economy rate and reputation for being a reliable death bowler. "Bumrah's overall economy rate of 6.71 is the second-best in the world among quick bowlers, behind Dale Steyn," Wisden said about Bumrah, who has overall taken 216 wickets, including 51 in T20Is, in his international career so far.

Bumrah picked for series against Sri Lanka

Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to India's T20 and ODI squads for next month's home assignments against Sri Lanka and Australia, while top batsman Rohit Sharma was rested from the T20s in the squads announced on Monday. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had a deep gash on his knee which required 25 stitches, has also made a comeback to both the squads, chairman of selectors M S K Prasad announced after a meeting of the five-member panel here. Bumrah had been laid low by a stress fracture of the back and recently bowled during India's net session ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

